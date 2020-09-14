Paley Center Partners with Verizon Media

The Paley Center for Media announced Monday (Sept. 14) a partnership with Verizon Media, which will give the tech giant exclusive streaming rights to the Paley Center's roster of events for the 2020-2021 season.

Verizon Media will also serve as the official sponsor for Paley Center programs such as premier public programs, television festivals, the Paley International Council Summit and the Paley Center's A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television, which will be part of the Paley Center's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Verizon's brands, which will all have rights to stream the event, include Yahoo Life, Yahoo Entertainment, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports.

“We’re thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Verizon that will inform, entertain, and celebrate some of the most diverse voices in the entertainment and media industry,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “Verizon is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communication, and entertainment, and together we will continue to provide the public with the excellence in programming they’ve come to know year after year.”

“It’s been our mission at Verizon to transform how people, businesses and technology come together to improve the way we live, work and play," said Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO and Paley Center board member. "Integral to that mission is a commitment to elevating important conversations on issues that are shaping industry and society. We’re proud to partner with The Paley Center’s premier events, which are known for creating a forum where relevant and engaging dialogue happens.”