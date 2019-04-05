'Page Six TV' to End After This Season
Entertainment news magazine Page Six TV -- which was a joint project between 21st Century Fox, Twentieth Television, Fox Television Stations and Endemol Shine North America -- will end after this season, sources confirmed. The show will remain in production through this summer. Neither Fox Television Stations nor Endemol Shine North America had any comment.
Page Six TV is based on the New York Post's famous gossip page, and it stars New York Post reporter Carlos Greer, comedian Bevy Smith and Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister. 'Page Six' Editors Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr also appeared frequently, along with a raft of other contributors.
The show started as a test on select Fox stations in the summer of 2016 and then was picked up into national syndication in 2017. It never really got off the ground in terms of ratings, however, hovering at around a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, for most of its run.
Page Six TV is executive produced by Kay O’Connell, Michael Bachmann, Jesse Angelo and Michael Weinberg. Kathleen Rajsp is co-executive producer.
Endemol Shine North America remains in development on new first-run shows including a series in partnership with Essence Magazine, a talker with drive-time New York deejay Angie Martinez, and game show Money Drop with Michael Strahan.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for more than 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences (G.E.M.A.). She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997 - September 2002.