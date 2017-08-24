‘Page Six TV’ Premieres Sept. 18

Page Six TV, the daily show from Endemol Shine North America and the New York Post, will launch Monday, Sept. 18 in more than 200 markets. The program, offering gossip and news from entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics, is sold in more than 98% of the country. Page Six TV will launch on the Fox Television Stations in 16 markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.



Page Six TV is modeled after Page Six, the New York Post gossip column. Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann are executive producers along with Jesse Angelo, CEO and publisher of the New York Post, and Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg and Rob Smith.



“We’ve assembled a great station lineup, a terrific production team and group of insiders and now we’re ready to bring Page Six TV to a national audience for the first time,” said Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego.



The show is hosted by John Fugelsang. Page Six Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr provide updates and first-looks into breaking stories from the newsroom. Celebrities and newsmakers will join Page Six TV throughout the year.



Page Six TV had a three-week preview on seven Fox-owned stations last summer.



“It's been great to see all the different divisions at our company come together on this,” said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming at Fox Television Stations. “I see it as a great blueprint for future projects.”

