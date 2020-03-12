Ozzy Osbourne to Appear on ‘The Conners’ March 17

Ozzy Osbourne turns up on The Conners on ABC March 17, in an episode entitled “Beards, Thrupples and Robots.” Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne appear as themselves.

The episode sees Harris as the boss of Darlene after her mother gets a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level, and Ben gets teased after he shaves his beard to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine.

ABC did not describe the Osbournes’ role in the episode.

Ozzy fronted the metal band Black Sabbath and Sharon was a judge on America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2012. Ozzy, Sharon and their children starred in the unscripted MTV series The Osbournes from 2002 to 2005.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan wrote the episode and Gail Mancuso directed it.

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.