'Ozark' Goes Quietly Into the Dying Light - Netflix Global Top 10

The final seven episodes of original series Ozark drew 78.4 million hours of streaming in their first three days on Netflix's global platform. That was good enough to rank as Netflix's No. 1 English-language original series for the week of April 25 - May 1.

However, that fell short of Spanish-language Colombian thriller series The Marked Heart, which was Netflix's most watched show of all last week with nearly 85.3 million viewing hours. (That's with an asterisk, which we'll explain a few paragraphs down.)

Ozark Season 4 Part II was also down from January's Part I debut, which drew 96.3 million viewing hours over a similar first-three-days-on-platform span.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman as a financial advisor who gets in too deep with the wrong folks when he starts to launder money. Laura Linney co-stars.

Some critics, at least, have grown cool to the show.

"Yes, I watched the second half of the Netflix hit series’ final season, and no, it wasn’t good. And I say this as someone who used to like the show," wrote San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle.

Notably, tawdry Polish film sequel, 365 Days: This Day generated nearly 78 million hours of streaming worldwide on Netflix from April 25 - May 1. Combined with 2020's first installment, 365 Days, which ranked as Netflix's No. 4 English-language film for the week with just over 10 million viewing hours, the two installments accounted for more viewing than any other Netflix title last week.

365 Days follows an attractive Warsaw hotel executive who is kidnapped by a Sicilian mobster and given a year to fall in love with him ... with sexy results.

