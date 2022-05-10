'Ozark' Finale Ticks Up in Week 2 - Netflix Global Top 10

The final seven episodes of crime drama series Ozark drew more than 102 million hours of viewing in their first full week on Netflix, making it the most watched show by far last week on the SVOD provider's global platform.

The audience actually represented a slight uptick over the first stanza of Ozark's final season, which debuted in January -- part one of Ozark Season 4 drew just over 96 million hours of viewing for the week of January 24-30.

The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, was the only Netflix show to garner 50 million or more hours of viewing for the week of May 2-8.

Season 1 of the Colombian organ-harvesting-themed revenge thriller The Marked Heart gathered nearly 48.6 million viewing hours, finishing atop Netflix's non-English language TV series chart and No. 2 overall.

Among Netflix films, the Poland-produced, English-language as-close-to-porn-as-Netflix-can-probably-get sequel 365 Days: This Day was the most watched Netflix movie of the week.

