‘Ozark’ Back on Netflix Aug. 31

Season two of drama Ozark premieres on Netflix Aug. 31. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play a married couple that relocates to the Ozarks from Chicago amidst a dicey, life-threatening situation. Julia Garner is also in the cast, and Janet McTeer is on board for season two.

There are ten episodes in the second season.

Ozark continues to follow Bateman’s financial planner character, Marty Byrde, and his family as they navigate life within a dangerous drug cartel. According to Netflix, “With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as the Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison.”

Bateman is also executive producer, along with Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. Ozark is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.