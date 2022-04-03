Oxygen, Dick Wolf Examine Crime Victims' Last Actions in ‘Final Moments’ Series

Volleyball teammates of Alexis Murphy, whose disappearance is profiled in Oxygen's 'Final Moments,' touch her team number

Oxygen will chronicle the final moments of crime victims as part of a new documentary series Final Moments.

The eight-episode series, produced by Dick Wolf (Law & Order) focuses on difficult and gut-wrenching crimes in which law enforcement’s efforts to solve a case hinges on dissecting the victim’s final moments, said network officials.

Through the use of the victim’s last interactions with family and friends, surveillance footage, text messages and social media posts, the series looks to build a timeline to determine what could have happened to the victim, Oxygen said.

"Final Moments fits with the Oxygen brand because it captures the storylines our viewers love most – how the case was solved, how the killer was brought to justice and the emotional portrayal of the victim,” NBCU Television and Streaming senior VP of unscripted current production Stephanie Steele told Multichannel News. "Final Moments illustrates the final day of a victim’s life through the lens of the investigation and through the experience of the victim’s loved ones.”

Steele added that the series continues the network's focus on the true-crime brand, which remains popular with its targeted female audience. "True crime resonates with our viewers because the storytelling is based on the truth, and there’s nothing more compelling than the real story," she said.

Final Moments is produced by Good Cable Content and Wolf Entertainment, with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Kathryn Vaughan, Jordana Hochman and Tim McConville serving as executive producers.