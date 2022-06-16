OWN To Launch Final Season of ‘Black Love’ Docu Series in July
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Couples Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Rodney Norris, JB Smoove and Shahidah Omar to be profiled in sixth season
OWN will debut the sixth and final season of its documentary series Black Love on July 23, the network said Thursday.
The series will continue to showcase authentic, honest, emotional and transparent love stories from known couples in entertainment and business, as well as everyday couples, according to the network.
Among the couples featured in the series' final season are JB Smoove and Shahidah Omar, DJ Envy and Gia Casey, Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey, and Adrienne Banfield Norris and Rodney Norris, according to OWN.
Black Love creators Codie & Tommy Oliver also serve as executive producers for the series, which is produced by Confluential Films.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.