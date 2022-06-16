OWN To Launch Final Season of ‘Black Love’ Docu Series in July

OWN will debut the sixth and final season of its documentary series Black Love on July 23, the network said Thursday.

The series will continue to showcase authentic, honest, emotional and transparent love stories from known couples in entertainment and business, as well as everyday couples, according to the network.

Among the couples featured in the series' final season are JB Smoove and Shahidah Omar, DJ Envy and Gia Casey, Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey, and Adrienne Banfield Norris and Rodney Norris, according to OWN.

Black Love creators Codie & Tommy Oliver also serve as executive producers for the series, which is produced by Confluential Films.■