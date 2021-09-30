OWN Picks Up New Season of ‘All Rise’ Drama Series

OWN:Oprah Winfrey Network will develop a third season of the courtroom drama All Rise, the network said Wednesday.

The series, which was cancelled by CBS earlier this year after two seasons, will return to OWN for its third season in 2022. All Rise, which stars Simone Missick, follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system, said the network.

Dee Harris-Lawrence (OWN’s David Makes Man) will return as executive producer and showrunner for the third season of the Warner Bros. Television-produced series.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael's story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in a statement.. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

HBO Max and Hulu have acquired subscription streaming rights to all episodes of All Rise, with the first two season of the series launching on both services beginning Dec. 1, according to Warner Bros. Television.

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warner Bros. Television President Brett Paul in a statement. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”