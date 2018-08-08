OWN Orders Season Four of ‘Queen Sugar’

OWN has ordered a fourth season of Ava DuVernay’s drama Queen Sugar. The season three finale airs Aug. 22.

Warner Horizon Scripted Television produces the show. Co-executive producer Anthony Sparks moves up to showrunner/executive producer for season four.

“Under Ava’s creative vision and leadership, Queen Sugar continues to earn a well-deserved reputation for depicting nuanced characters, rich storylines and establishing an inclusive team that inspires and ignites much needed conversations about our society today,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more of the Bordelon family in season four.”

The cast includes Kofi Siriboe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Tina Lifford and Omar J. Dorsey.

The current executive producers are DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Kat Candler and Paul Garnes. Kat Candler is showrunner. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.