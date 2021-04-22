OWN Offers Teaser Video for 'David Makes Man' Second Season

OWN has released a first-look trailer for the second season of its original drama series David Makes Man, premiering June 22.

The series -- which in its first season followed David, a 14-year old prodigy torn between the potential of higher education and the reality of life on the streets -- in season two finds David in his 30s as a rising businessman facing an opportunity that forces him to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live, according to OWN.

The series stars Kwame Patterson, Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams.