OWN, Hulu Team to Distribute ‘The Hair Tales’ Docuseries

OWN has partnered with streaming service Hulu to simultaneously broadcast a new series in 2022 that will explore the connection between Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair.

The Hair Tales, executive produced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, will air both on OWN and Hulu as part of the recently announced Onyx Collective that will feature original content from creators of color and underrepresented voices.

The series will take an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately Black women’s identity, creativity and contributions to society, said OWN.

Onyx Collective head Tara Duncan will serve as an executive producer for The Hair Tales along with Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, and Oprah Winfrey.

“Hair has been part of every Black woman’s identity and personal expression throughout history, and this series celebrates and fully embraces a woman’s power to be herself,” said OWN president Tina Perry in a statement. “We are especially happy to be partnering with Hulu to ensure that this impactful new series that Tracee and Michaela created reaches the widest audience possible.”

Added Duncan: “Every Black woman has a personal and defining story that involves her hair. From the moment Tracee and Michaela shared the idea for this series, I knew it would strike a chord with Black women and anyone who has ever been curious about the singular connection between our hair, our agency, our beauty and our identity. It’s incredibly exciting for Onyx Collective to bring this project, that is entirely produced by women of color, to Hulu and OWN.”

