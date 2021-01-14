OWN Greenlights ‘Queen Sugar’ for Sixth Season

OWN has given a sixth season renewal to its drama series Queen Sugar ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere, the network said Thursday.

The Ava DuVernay-produced series, which will premiere its fifth season on Feb. 16, will launch its sixth campaign later in 2021, according to the network. The series, which portrays an African-American family in the Deep South, stars Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Rutina Wesley, Nicholas Ashe, Greg Vaughn, Kofi Siriboe, Ethan Hutchinson and Bianca Lawson.

OWN executives said season five of Queen Sugar will tackle head-on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement that swept the country, and corruption in politics to showcase the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color.

“When Ava came to us with the idea to revamp the storyline for the new season after production was halted due to the pandemic, we knew it was the right decision to give our viewers her unique perspective on the very real issues impacting their daily lives and the affect the demand for racial equality has had on the Black community and our society as a whole,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN in a statement. “We are proud to announce today the pickup of the show’s sixth season which will air later this year enabling us to further explore the compelling story of the Bordelon family. We are grateful to Ava, her creative team, the incredible cast and tireless crew for all the hard work they have put into the show.”

