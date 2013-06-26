OWN Acquires New Episodes of Revived Soaps

OWN has acquired the first 40 episodes of Prospect Park's

online revival of One Life to Live and All My Children.





The soaps will air Monday-Thursday beginning July 15 for a

10-week summer run. All My Children will air at 1 p.m. while One Life

to Live will air at 3 p.m. After being canceled by ABC, new episodes of

both series began running online via Prospect Park's The OnLine Network (TOLN)

on April 29.





"These shows have proven to be very popular with a

significant, loyal fan base, not to mention Oprah herself is a big fan,"

said Erik Logan, president of OWN. "Many of our viewers across

numerous platforms have expressed their passion for the soaps so we are

especially excited to air this limited engagement on OWN."





On Monday, OWN orderedmore episodes of Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots.