Ovation TV Secures Rights to ‘Hart to Hart’ Classic TV Series

Arts-themed network Ovation TV has acquired non-exclusive rights to the classic mystery series Hart to Hart, the network said Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Ovation will air five seasons of the The Sony Pictures Entertainment-produced series -- which ran on ABC from 1979 to 1984 -- beginning Nov. 17.

In addition, the network also announced it has acquired eight made-for-television movies based on the series.

Hart To Hart starred Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers as a wealthy couple who led a glamorous lifestyle but regularly found themselves working as un-paid detectives in order to solve crimes in which they became embroiled, said Ovation.

The series was created by Sidney Sheldon, developed by Tom Mankiewicz, and executive produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg.

“We are pleased to add the classic Hart to Hart to our growing slate of premium drama series,” Ovation TV EVP of Programming and Production Scott Woodward said in a statement. “The series will find its home on Wednesday nights during primetime, as a companion to our popular Mystery Alley franchise that airs on Saturday nights. The network continues to look for classic mystery programming that our discerning audience enjoys watching again and again.”

