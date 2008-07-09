Trending

The Osbournes Rocking for Fox

Fox picked up six episodes of The Osbournes: Loud and Dangerous (working title), an hour-long variety show hosted by Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

The new series will be a blend of comedy sketches, musical performances and game-show elements.

Fox has not yet announced a premiere date, but reports pegged the series to debut during the first half of 2009.