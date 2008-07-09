The Osbournes Rocking for Fox
By Alex Weprin
Fox picked up six episodes of The Osbournes: Loud and Dangerous (working title), an hour-long variety show hosted by Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne.
The new series will be a blend of comedy sketches, musical performances and game-show elements.
Fox has not yet announced a premiere date, but reports pegged the series to debut during the first half of 2009.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.