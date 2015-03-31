Upfronts 2015: Oprah Winfrey to Appear in Spots for Discovery

Oprah Winfrey will appear in an ad campaign marking Discovery Communication's 30th anniversary.

The campaign was introduced by CEO David Zaslav at Discovery's upfront press conference in New York Tuesday.

In the spot, Winfrey talks about the wonders of nature she became aware of because of Discovery's series Planet Earth. "That's the power of Discovery," she says.

Winfrey runs the OWN Network, a joint venture with Discovery Communications.

Zaslav said that when he began to discuss the joint venture with Winfrey, "I didn't know her, she didn't know me. But she knew Discovery. Any company that could make Planet Earth, she wanted to be a part of."