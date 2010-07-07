'Oprah,' 'Phil' Climb in Summer Heat
Two
of syndication's top talkers - CBS Television Distribution's Oprah and Dr. Phil - each saw double-digit gains in the week ending June 27.
Oprah,
which fell to its series-low in the prior week, climbed back 13% to a 3.4 live
plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Dr. Phil improved 10% to a 2.3 and grew
20% among the show's key demographic of women 25-54.
Otherwise,
talk shows were little changed.
Disney-ABC's
Live with Regis and Kelly at a 2.3,
tied with Dr. Phil, and NBC
Universal's Maury at a 2.0 were each flat.
In fifth place, Sony's Dr. Oz
remained at its series low 1.9 for the second week in a row. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres -- just renewed
throughout the country -- CTD's The
Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer,
CTD's Rachael Ray and NBCU's Steve Wilkos all held steady at 1.8,
1.6, 1.4, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.
Debmar-Mercury's
Wendy Williams jumped 10% to a 1.1,
while the two talkers that aren't returning to syndication next season - Warner
Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha Stewart - trailed the
field, each turning in a 0.6.
CTD's
Judge Judy remained the queen of
daytime, beating Oprah for the 13th
time in the past 15 weeks, and more than doubling the rating of any other court
show. Judy notched a 4.2, down 2%
from the prior frame, but up 11% from last year. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown held firm at a 2.0,
tying Warner Bros.' People's Court,
which jumped 5%. Warner Bros.' Judge
Mathis fell 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge
Alex, Twentieth's Divorce Court
and Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro
all were unchanged at 1.3, 1.3 and 1.0, respectively. Litton's Street Court brought up the rear at a
0.5.
Among
game shows, both CTD's Wheel of Fortune
and Jeopardy! rebounded 2% from their
season lows, averaging a 5.8 and 4.9, respectively.
Disney-ABC's
Who Wants to be a Millionaire -- over
which a Los Angeles court just required Disney to pay nearly $275 million over
a license fee dispute with the show's originator, Celador International -- lost
9% to a 2.1. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud
climbed 7% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Are You
Smarter than a Fifth Grader increased 8% to a 1.3, after hitting its series
low in the prior week.
Among
magazines, CTD's leader ET dipped 3%
to a new season low 3.5, although the show's weekend version, ET Weekend, surged 17% to a 2.1.
CTD's
Inside Edition sank 4% to a new
season-low 2.6. Warner Bros.' TMZ was
flat at a 1.8. NBCU's Access Hollywood
declined 6% to a new season low 1.6. CTD's The
Insider fell 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Extra
was unchanged at a 1.5.
Warner
Bros.' Two and a Half Men continued
to lead the off-net sitcoms, but dipped 2% to a 4.1. The rest of the genre was all
slightly higher or flat. Twentieth's Family
Guy gained 3% to a 3.1. CTD's Everybody
Loves Raymond held steady at a 3.0. Warner Bros.' George Lopez gained 13% to a 2.7. Sony's Seinfeld and Twentieth's King
of the Hill each remained at a 2.5 and 2.2, respectively. Warner Bros.' Friends added 5% to a 2.1. CTD's Frasier advanced 7% to a 1.5, while
Debmar-Mercury's House of Payne and
CTD's King of Queens each were flat
at a 1.4.
Among
rookie off-net sitcoms, NBCU's The Office
was boss, rallying 4% to a 2.6. CTD's Everybody
Hates Chris fell 6% to a 1.5, tying Twentieth's My Name is Earl, which was unchanged.
