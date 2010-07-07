'Oprah,' 'Phil' Climb in Summer Heat

Two

of syndication's top talkers - CBS Television Distribution's Oprah and Dr. Phil - each saw double-digit gains in the week ending June 27.

Oprah,

which fell to its series-low in the prior week, climbed back 13% to a 3.4 live

plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Dr. Phil improved 10% to a 2.3 and grew

20% among the show's key demographic of women 25-54.

Otherwise,

talk shows were little changed.

Disney-ABC's

Live with Regis and Kelly at a 2.3,

tied with Dr. Phil, and NBC

Universal's Maury at a 2.0 were each flat.

In fifth place, Sony's Dr. Oz

remained at its series low 1.9 for the second week in a row. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres -- just renewed

throughout the country -- CTD's The

Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer,

CTD's Rachael Ray and NBCU's Steve Wilkos all held steady at 1.8,

1.6, 1.4, 1.3 and 1.3, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury's

Wendy Williams jumped 10% to a 1.1,

while the two talkers that aren't returning to syndication next season - Warner

Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha Stewart - trailed the

field, each turning in a 0.6.

CTD's

Judge Judy remained the queen of

daytime, beating Oprah for the 13th

time in the past 15 weeks, and more than doubling the rating of any other court

show. Judy notched a 4.2, down 2%

from the prior frame, but up 11% from last year. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown held firm at a 2.0,

tying Warner Bros.' People's Court,

which jumped 5%. Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathis fell 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge

Alex, Twentieth's Divorce Court

and Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro

all were unchanged at 1.3, 1.3 and 1.0, respectively. Litton's Street Court brought up the rear at a

0.5.

Among

game shows, both CTD's Wheel of Fortune

and Jeopardy! rebounded 2% from their

season lows, averaging a 5.8 and 4.9, respectively.

Disney-ABC's

Who Wants to be a Millionaire -- over

which a Los Angeles court just required Disney to pay nearly $275 million over

a license fee dispute with the show's originator, Celador International -- lost

9% to a 2.1. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud

climbed 7% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Are You

Smarter than a Fifth Grader increased 8% to a 1.3, after hitting its series

low in the prior week.

Among

magazines, CTD's leader ET dipped 3%

to a new season low 3.5, although the show's weekend version, ET Weekend, surged 17% to a 2.1.

CTD's

Inside Edition sank 4% to a new

season-low 2.6. Warner Bros.' TMZ was

flat at a 1.8. NBCU's Access Hollywood

declined 6% to a new season low 1.6. CTD's The

Insider fell 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Extra

was unchanged at a 1.5.

Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men continued

to lead the off-net sitcoms, but dipped 2% to a 4.1. The rest of the genre was all

slightly higher or flat. Twentieth's Family

Guy gained 3% to a 3.1. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond held steady at a 3.0. Warner Bros.' George Lopez gained 13% to a 2.7. Sony's Seinfeld and Twentieth's King

of the Hill each remained at a 2.5 and 2.2, respectively. Warner Bros.' Friends added 5% to a 2.1. CTD's Frasier advanced 7% to a 1.5, while

Debmar-Mercury's House of Payne and

CTD's King of Queens each were flat

at a 1.4.

Among

rookie off-net sitcoms, NBCU's The Office

was boss, rallying 4% to a 2.6. CTD's Everybody

Hates Chris fell 6% to a 1.5, tying Twentieth's My Name is Earl, which was unchanged.