Oprah to Become CEO of OWN

Oprah Winfrey will become CEO of the sputtering Oprah

Winfrey Network in the fall.

"I am ready to dedicate my full creative energy and focus as

the full-time CEO of OWN," Winfrey said in a statement. Winfrey's successful

syndicated talk show ended its run in May.

OWN is a joint venture with Discovery Communications and

Discovery COO Peter Liguori has been interim CEO of OWN since Christina Norman

was dismissed in May. Launched on Jan. 1, the ballyhooed network has struggled

to draw as many viewers as the channel it replaced, Discovery Health.

OWN also said that the presidents of Winfrey's Harpo

Studios, Erik Logan and Sheri Salata will become presidents of OWN, effective

immediately. All future television production at Harpo will be directed

exclusively to OWN. According to the company, this will strengthen the

alignment and programming mission of both companies.

Logan and

Salata will work closely with Liguori to ensure a smooth transition and maximum

creative output over the coming months.

Lisa Erspamer will continue at OWN as

executive VP of production and development.

"The

announcement of Oprah, Erik and Sheri completes the plan for developing a

strategic creative track and finding the right management team to execute on

that plan going forward," said Liguori. "I look forward to a robust new

season with Lisa Ling, Rosie [O'Donnell] and a number of projects that will

continue building OWN's audience, brand strength and growth."