‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ Won’t See Season Two on Showtime

Quirky drama On Becoming a God in Central Florida will not see a second season on Showtime, despite getting a renewal last year. Kirsten Dunst was the star.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” said Showtime. “The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return.”

Set in “Orlando-Adjacent” Florida in 1992, On Becoming a God has Dunst’s Krystal working at a water park and moving up the ranks of a pyramid scheme.

Robert Funke and Matt Lusky created the show and Esta Spalding was showrunner. They executive produced along with Dunst, George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell.

Sony Pictures Television produced On Becoming a God.