Olympics Give NBC Big Q3 Ratings Boost

With the Summer Olympics on NBC winning a gold medal with

viewers in primetime, the third quarter was a tough one for its broadcast and

cable competitors.

NBC's ratings were up 79% in primetime among adults 18 to

49, according to preliminary Nielsen figures compiled by Turner Broadcasting.

Taking out the Olympics, NBC's ratings were still up 5% from the prior year,

providing a potent promotional platform heading into the new TV season.

NBC's gains were big enough to put the Big 4 broadcasters in

positive territory, despite drops at the other networks. ABC was down 29%, CBS

was down 24% and Fox was down 11%.

Total TV viewing was up from the last summer Olympic year at

33.3 hours per week, compared to 32.5 hours in 2008, according to Turner. But

live viewing was down to 30.8 hours vs. 31 hours in 2008. Last year, total

viewing was 33 hours, with 30.6 taking place live.

The summer is usual a time for cable to shine, but because

of the Olympics, 10 of the top 11 cable networks were down from a year ago. USA

was number one, but down 16% from a year ago. The only gainer, TBS, was No. 2,

up 36% from a year ago, thanks largely to high ratings from The Big Bang Theory.

Overall ratings for ad-supported cable networks were down 5%

in the quarter among adults 18 to 49.

It was a particularly tough quarter for several of Viacom's

networks. Nickelodeon was down 25% among kids 2 to 11 and 23% among kids 6 to

11. In primetime among adults 18 to 34,

MTV was down 46%. Among adults 18-49,

Comedy Central was down 22%, CMT

was down 4% Nick at Nite was down 47%

BET was down 2%. Resurgent VH1 was up 18%.