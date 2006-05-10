OLN, Yahoo! Team Up for Online Sports

OLN and Yahoo! have created an agreement to provide Yahoo! Sports (http://sports.yahoo.com) featuring exclusive video of the network’s sports events.

“The package begins with talent recaps and coverage (some live) of NHL games, plus footage and updates of the Tour de France, the Giro D’Italia, the Dakar Rally, the Professional Bull Riders, the Davis Cup, the Boston Marathon, AMA Motocross and the Arena Football League. Additional programming will be available via Yahoo! Sports’ weekly SportStream™ Webcast show.

Victoria Quoss, VP, Programming, International and Strategic Planning, OLN commented, “Partnering with Yahoo! Sports is the logical next step in giving [our audience] a tangible way to connect with the events, our experts and the world-wide sports community.”

Last week, Yahoo! Sports began streaming live video of NHL games, which will continue through the playoffs' first two rounds. Exclusive access to daily reports and summary coverage from OILN talent during the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be available on Yahoo! Sports and OLNTV.com.

Yahoo! Sports is currently providing coverage of the Giro D’Italia, AMA Motocross and Arena Football League, and in 2007 will stream three live NHL games each week during the regular season and the early Playoff rounds of the Stanley Cup. Remaining content will be available in the fall.

OLN is wholly owned by Comcast and is in more than 69 million homes.

Internet sports site Yahoo! Sports provides editorial content, fantasy games, aggregated news content and video and audio sports programming. It has relationships with Player’s Inc., MLB Advanced Media, the NBA, Sports Illustrated Interactive, STATS Inc., USA Today, Sporting News, Rivals.com and others.