Olivares Leaving Fuel TV

Fox Sports said that CJ Olivares, who helped launch Fuel TV eight years ago, is leaving the network.

The network was originally conceived as an action sports cable network aimed at young men, but Fox TV has been aiming for a broader demographic target and adding new program genres to its slate .

Fox said Olivares will stay on a consultant to the network to provide transitional support and focus on Fuel TV's action sports programming and sponsor relationships. He will be pursuing opportunities more closely related to the action sports genre.

"CJ has worked tirelessly to make Fuel TV live up to its original mission of providing unique, male-oriented sports and entertainment programming with a distinctive voice," said Fox Sports Media Group Chairman David Hill. "We thank him for his creativity and dedication, and appreciate his commitment to the action sports world in which he has unparalleled expertise. He will be missed."