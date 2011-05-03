Obama to Appear on '60 Minutes'
President Obama will appear on 60 Minutes for the first and only interview since Osama bin Laden's death.
Steve Kroft will join the President at the White House on Wednesday for the interview, which will air on Sunday at 7 p.m.
The successful killing of bin Laden was revealed late Sunday night, with details surrounding the attack following in widespread news coverage.
