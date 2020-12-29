NYC Makes Free Times Square New Year's Eve Video Available
Annual free feeds of ball-drop, festivities, fits pandemic-forced distancing
The pandemic may have turned the usually packed Times Square New Year's Eve festivities into a virtual countdown, but Countdown Entertainment and Times Square Alliance are prepared, once again offering free HD satellite/fiber feeds and--for streaming sites or media web sites--an embeddable webcast of the iconic ball-drop in Times Square.
It is a Waterford Crystal ball in which virtual participants are undoubtedly hoping to see a brighter future in 2021.
Live coverage from proprietary camera locations, complete with ambient sounds will include the lighting and raising of the ball at 6 p.m. EST, followed by hourly countdowns, live music from Grammy winner Gloria Gaynor (she of the pandemically appropriate “I Will Survive”)and the official button-pushing (a Waterford Crystal button no less) at midnight.
The feed--more information is provided here.-is free for use on a non-exclusive basis to any media organization for use in creating video programming about the event.
