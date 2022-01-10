NTIA Seeks Comment on Handing Out Broadband Billions

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the lead agency overseeing the Biden Administration's tens of billions of dollars in new broadband subsidy aid authorized by the infrastructure bill, is seeking public input on just how to hand it out, primarily to states for their own broadband buildout efforts.



NTIA, the White House's chief communications policy adviser, has issued a request for comment, is handing out about $48 billion of the new law's roughly $65 billion.



NTIA is planning a series of virtual public listening sessions as part of its effort to collect input but is also letting stakeholders weigh in through the newly opened comment docket (www.Regulations.gov, NTIA-2021-0002).