NPR to Air Radio-Only Democratic Debate

NPR has teamed up with WOI Radio Group in Des Moines, Iowa, to co-sponsor a radio-only debate by Democratic presidential candidates on Tuesday, Jan. 6. It will be moderated by Neal Conan, host of NPR’s Talk of the Nation.

No television cameras, photographers or studio audience will be allowed at the Iowa State University Extension Campus location. Each candidate has appeared on NPR and was asked whether he or she would be available and interested. All but Gen. Wesley Clark have committed to attend.

Talk of the Nation will be pre-empted for the debate, which will air at 2-4 p.m. ET on at least 243 public radio stations. It will also be streamed live on www.npr.org.

According to NPR sources, the last radio-only debate for a presidential election occurred in 1948 between Republican candidates Harold Stassen and Thomas Dewey.