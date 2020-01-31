Ovid.tv Bulks Up Patricio Guzmán Catalog
The streaming service devoted to indie films and docs is adding Chilean director's documentary 'The Pearl Button' to its service Feb. 6.
Ovid.tv the streaming service devoted to indie films and docs, is adding Chilean director Patricio Guzmán's documentary The Pearl Button to its service Feb. 6.
Ovid said the move was to mark the theatrical release of Guzmán's latest film, The Cordillera of Dreams.
The company added that it will mark the first time all the "major films" of the director will be available in one place and easily accessible, in this case accessible to its streaming service subs. All except Cordillera of Dreams, but since that is being released theatrically by Icarus, it will also eventually wind up on Ovid, a spokesperson said.
OVID.tv is available on Apple TV, Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Android.
The service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year after a free, seven-day, introductory trial.
