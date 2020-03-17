Noticias Telemundo Premieres 'Coronavirus: Un Pais En Alerta' March 17

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo is expanding COVID-19 coverage into a national weekday newscast, Noticias Telemundo Presenta-Coronavirus: Un Pais En Alerta (Telemundo News Presents Coronavirus: A Nation on Alert). It will premiere tonight (March 17) at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Julio Vaqueiro, anchor on Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana, will host, aiming to keep the Latino community informed.

Related: Many NBC-Owned Stations Expand Evening, Late Newscasts

Morning show Un Nuevo Dia has been extended to four hours from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the broadcaster and network said. Noticias Telemundo Melodia will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Al Rojo Vivo will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The launch of this new late-night newscast reaffirms Telemundo’s ongoing commitment to provide the Latino audience with the most comprehensive, credible information they need to make decisions every day,” said Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo. “We want to help our community understand the effects of this emergency and rather than live in fear, be empowered to make informed decisions about their health.”