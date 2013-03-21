Norville, Falcone Sorrell Added to Viacom Board

Viacom added TV journalist Deborah Norville and Cristiana

Falcone Sorrell, wife of WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, to its board of directors.





With the two new women members Viacom's board expands to 13

members from 11.





Falcone Sorrell is senior adviser to the chairman of the

World Economic Forum and serves as principal consultant, office of outreach and

partnership for the Inter-American Development Bank. Her husband's company is

one of the world largest advertising and media agency businesses.





Norville is anchor of Inside Edition, a syndicated

show produced and distributed by CBS, another company controlled by Viacom

chairman Sumner Redstone. Before Inside Edition, Norville worked for CBS

News but first became known for replacing Jane Pauley on the Today show,

which did not end well.





In a statement, Sumner Redstone, executive chairman of

Viacom, said the new directors bring "valuable skills and complementary

experience to our current board."





He cited Falcone Sorrell's "experience across global

economies and her track record of launching innovative development

campaigns" and Norville's "depth of knowledge based on her

exceptional career in the media industry" to provide "important

opportunities for our company in the future."





Viacom is currently struggling with low ratings and ad

revenues at Nickelodeon and MTV, its key domestic networks. But the company's

stock has remained buoyant as the company has cut costs, bought back stock and

raised its dividend.