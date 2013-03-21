Norville, Falcone Sorrell Added to Viacom Board
Viacom added TV journalist Deborah Norville and Cristiana
Falcone Sorrell, wife of WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, to its board of directors.
With the two new women members Viacom's board expands to 13
members from 11.
Falcone Sorrell is senior adviser to the chairman of the
World Economic Forum and serves as principal consultant, office of outreach and
partnership for the Inter-American Development Bank. Her husband's company is
one of the world largest advertising and media agency businesses.
Norville is anchor of Inside Edition, a syndicated
show produced and distributed by CBS, another company controlled by Viacom
chairman Sumner Redstone. Before Inside Edition, Norville worked for CBS
News but first became known for replacing Jane Pauley on the Today show,
which did not end well.
In a statement, Sumner Redstone, executive chairman of
Viacom, said the new directors bring "valuable skills and complementary
experience to our current board."
He cited Falcone Sorrell's "experience across global
economies and her track record of launching innovative development
campaigns" and Norville's "depth of knowledge based on her
exceptional career in the media industry" to provide "important
opportunities for our company in the future."
Viacom is currently struggling with low ratings and ad
revenues at Nickelodeon and MTV, its key domestic networks. But the company's
stock has remained buoyant as the company has cut costs, bought back stock and
raised its dividend.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.