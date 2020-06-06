Norah O’Donnell to Anchor ‘CBS Weekend News’ From Washington June 6

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is anchoring the evening newscast Saturday, June 6. O’Donnell anchors the weekday newscast, and Reena Ninan and Elaine Quijano usually anchor CBS Weekend News. Anchors from CBS affiliates and CBS-owned stations have been filling in on weekends with the newscast’s weekend base, CBS Broadcast Center in New York, closed due to the pandemic.

KIRO Seattle, WGCL Atlanta, KOIN Portland and WTTV Indianapolis are among the affiliates that have had anchors helm the network news.

Anchoring from her weekday base in Washington, DC, O’Donnell will cover demonstrations related to George Floyd’s death in the nation’s capital, and the memorial service for Floyd in North Carolina.

O’Donnell anchored the evening news June 4 from Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed.

CBS News talent will also anchor the Sunday evening broadcast June 7, though CBS News has not said who will anchor, or if affiliate anchors will continue to pitch in with the newscast in subsequent weekends.