Nielsen to Test Ratings for Online Viewing

Nielsen said Tuesday that a number of TV companies will

participate in a pilot program of Nielsen Digital Program Ratings, which

measures the audience for TV content viewed online.

A+E Networks, ABC, CBS, The CW, Discovery Communications,

Fox, NBC and Univision will be part of the test, which will run from May

through July. AOL will also be a participant.

Nielsen Digital Program Ratings utilizes the same methodology

the company uses in its online campaign ratings service, which delivers TV-like

metrics for online ad campaigns. Nielsen Digital Program Ratings should provide

overnight audience data including unique audience, stream counts and reach by

age and gender.

Nielsen says that combining its digital program ratings and

its online campaign ratings will provide a more holistic view of the online and

TV audience for programming and for advertising. The company is aiming for a

commercial release of its digital program ratings later this year.

"The potential to measure video viewing of specific programs

on linear TV as well as the Internet is significant," Alan Wurtzel, president

of research and media development, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "It's an

important step toward reaching the 'holy grail' of true cross-platform

measurement."

Nielsen Digital Program Ratings and Nielsen Online Campaign

Ratings use a patent-pending process combining traditional Nielsen TV and

online panel data with aggregated, anonymous demographic information from

participating online data providers, including Facebook, the company said.