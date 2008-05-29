Nielsen Nabs Hallmark for New Software
Nielsen said Thursday that it signed Hallmark Channel as its first national cable client for its Arianna multimarket product that analyzes local audience data.
Hallmark used Arianna in beta testing.
“Hallmark Channel has been a great partner in testing this new software and providing us with valuable feedback to create this multimarket tool,” Cathy Sharkey, Nielsen’s vice president and product-line manager, client-delivery applications, said in a statement.
