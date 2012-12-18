Nielsen to Buy Research Rival Arbitron for $1.26B

Nielsen Holdings said it has agreed to acquire Arbitron

Inc., its long-time research rival in the U.S.

Nielsen is paying $48 in cash per share for Arbitron, making

the deal worth $1.26 billon.

At one time, Arbitron competed with Nielsen in providing

local television ratings. More recently, Arbitron has focused on radio ratings

and measuring out of home media consumption. Nielsen still has a competitor in

Rentrak, which is using data from cable and satellite set-top boxes to generate

national and local TV ratings.

"U.S. consumers spend almost two hours a day with

radio. It is and will continue to be a vibrant and important advertising

medium," Nielsen CEO David Calhoun said in a statement. "Arbitron

will help Nielsen better solve for unmeasured areas of media consumption,

including streaming audio and out-of-home. The high level of engagement with

radio and TV among rapidly growing multicultural audiences makes this central

to Nielsen's priorities."

With Arbitron assets, Nielsen said it intends to further expand

its audience measurement across screens and forms of listening. "These

integrated, innovative capabilities will enable broader measurement of consumer

media behavior in more markets around the world," said Steve Hasker, president

of global media products and advertiser solutions at Nielsen. "We will

also bring local clients greater visibility to empower more precise advertising

placement and campaign effectiveness."