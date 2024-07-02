Nicole Kidman/Zac Efron Rom-Com 'A Family Affair' Bores Critics, Titillates Audiences -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for June 24-30

"May uh... Early September?"-themed romantic comedy A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron drew a solid 26.8 millions views and 50.9 million engagement hours, making it the most watched show on Netflix for the week of June 24-30.

Drawing Netflix's typical soft critical reception -- it checked in at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes -- the audience acceptance of A Family Affair put it ahead of recent Netflix film debuts, including Jessica Alba’s Trigger Warning and Glen Powell’s Hit Man.

In fact, the movie was Netflix’s fourth-most successful release in Netflix's English-language film category this year, behind Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas, Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel and Kevin Hart’s Lift.

Meanwhile, on the TV series side, the third season of Bridgerton generated 52.9 million viewing hours and 6.6 million views in its seventh week following the drop of the first four S3 episodes.

With that performance, Bridgerton: S3 joined the first and second seasons on Netflix's all-time English-language series top 10, bumping out Baby Reindeer in the process.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The debut of British sci-fi drama series Supacell rivaled Bridgerton on the TV list, landing at the No. 2 spot with 6.4 million views.

Following a group of Black Londoners who inexplicably develop superpowers, the series debuted on June 27 with just four days left in the rankings.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)