Nicktoons Adds Secret Show
Nickelodeon's Nicktoons Network will debut a new prime time series Jan. 20.
Produced by Collingwood Hare Entertainment for the BBC, The Secret Show is described as a retro anomation combination of Get Smart and Monty Python under the cover of a fictional on-screen series, The Fluffy Bunny Show.
The 13-episode series airs at 8:30 on Saturday nights.
