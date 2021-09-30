Nickelodeon's Ramsey Naito To Head Up Paramount Animation

Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito will add oversight of Paramount Pictures Animation to her job portfolio after being tapped Thursday to lead that unit of the movie studio.

As president of animation and development for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, Naito will oversee all projects for the film studio as well as for the kids-targeted cable network, where she has served as president since last year. Naito replaces current Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria, who is leaving the company.

Naito, who joined Nickelodeon Animation in 2018, has orchestrated the launch of the network's largest animation slate in network history, feeding its content pipeline across all formats and platforms. In 2021 alone Naito has overseen the launch of such projects as PAW Patrol: The Movie; The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and two original spinoffs, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show; Baby Shark; Blue’s Clues & You!; Santiago of the Seas; The Loud House Movie; and Rugrats, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Read Also: The Five Spot: Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation

“Ramsey is one of the savviest executives and creative minds in our industry,” Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement. “During her time at Nick, she has transformed and reinvigorated the Animation Studio division with her sharp business instincts, deep stable of relationships and unique eye for great storytelling, and I’m thrilled to have her bring her talents to this expanded role where she can further elevate our overall animation business.”

Naito will now oversee several upcoming projects for both Paramount and Nickelodeon, including Star Trek: Prodigy from Nickelodeon Animation and CBS Studios; the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture, best selling book adaptations of Big Nate and Real Pigeons Fight Crime, an original Transformers series and an animated series based on the Monster High franchise.

Soria had led the Paramount Animation division since 2017. ”Mireille has been a driving force in building out a new, dynamic and modern chapter of Paramount Animation,“ Robbins said. ”We thank her for her many contributions to the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors.“