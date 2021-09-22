Paramount Plus Renews ‘Rugrats’ for Second Season

Paramount Plus will offer more baby hijinks with the renewal of its animated series Rugrats for a second season, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The series, a reboot of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series, returns for its sophomore campaign on Oct. 7 and will once again feature the imaginative exploits of Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil as they embark on new adventures, said the streaming service. Season one of the series debuted on Paramount Plus in May.

The new season also includes a Halloween-themed special in which Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one, according to the service.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount Plus,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer for Paramount Plus in a statement. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”

Added Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito: “This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family. For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”