Nickelodeon To Focus on Mental Health Issues in February 'Nick News' Special

Nickelodeon will tackle the issue of kids and mental health in a new Nick News episode debuting on February 16, network officials said.

The 30-minute special, hosted by CBS News Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, will feature U.S. General Dr. Vivek Murthy as she joins a group of middle schoolers for an open roundtable discussion where the kids share personal stories of how they manage their mental wellness and get advice from the nation’s top doctor on how to cope with anxiety and stress, according to the network.

In addition, kid journalist Rory Hu will interview U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen about the current state of the U.S. Economy as well as the new American Women Quarters Program , which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country, Nickelodeon said.

“The last two years have been challenging, but most especially for kids across the country who have had to contend with a pandemic, economic uncertainty, a fraught political landscape and so much more”, said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, VP of news programming, Nickelodeon and executive producer of Nick News in a statement. “In this episode of Nick News, we do what we’re aiming to do, give kids a platform to voice their thoughts and feelings, and because knowledge is not only power but empowering, we bring in the experts U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to inform and connect our audience to vital resources.” ■