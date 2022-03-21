Nickelodeon Renews ‘The Patrick Star Show’

Nickelodeon will continue with its expansion of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise with the second season renewal of series spinoff The Patrick Star Show.

The 26-episode second season of the animated series will continue to follow a young Patrick Star, who hosts a variety show for the neighborhood from his bedroom, the network said. New episodes from season one of the series will continue to debut on Nickelodeon.

The Patrick Star Show features the voices of Bill Fagerbakke, Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley and Dana Snyder.

The Patrick Show is one of two SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff series, following Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Year.

“This next season of The Patrick Star Show will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family’s daily life and escapades,” said Claudia Spinelli, Nickelodeon Senior VP of Animation for Big Kids in a statement. “For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as executive producers of The Patrick Star Show.