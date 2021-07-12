Nickelodeon, Awesomeness Films to Develop 'Fantasy Football' Original Movie

Nickelodeon will team with Awesomeness Films and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company to produce a new original film, Fantasy Football, the companies said Monday.

The film, produced by and starring Marsai Martin (Black-ish), follows a 15-year old girl who discovers she can control her pro football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game, said Nickelodeon.

SpringHill and Martin's Genius Entertainment will serve as executive producers of the film, which will debut on Paramount Plus in 2022.

Also slated to debut next year on the streaming service is Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films’ Hush Hush, a film adaptation of the young adult novels written by Becca Fitzpatrick. The films follows a 16-year old high school student who falls for a new student and unwittingly get caught in the crosshairs of an ancient battle between fallen angels and the immortal, said Nick.

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films Studio head Syrinthia Studer said in making the announcement: “With the continuing growth of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness’s live-action film studio business, we are curating a slate of aspirational, heartfelt films for everyone. From the fantasy and romance themes found in Hush Hush, to the love of sport and family captured in Fantasy Football, we can’t wait to entertain audiences everywhere with new YA and family stories about what they already love.”