NHL Network Goes OTT for First Time

The NHL Network is getting its first-ever OTT nod, with Sling TV agreeing to carry the channel as part of its “Sports Extra” package, a $5-a-month add-on for Sling Orange subscribers, or $10 for Sling Blue subscribers.

The announcement came right after the NHL kicked off its 99th year of play. NHL Network will offer 75 live games to Sling TV subscribers, along with live studio programming, including NHL Now, NHL Tonight and On The Fly. The agreement is subject to the NHL’s local blackout rules.

“With hockey season already in full-swing, diehard fans are donning their jerseys and Sling TV makes it easy and affordable to watch NHL Network wherever they are, so they don’t miss a single slap shot,” Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch said in a statement. “As the premier streaming destination for sports, we continue to offer fans nationwide the games they can’t live without, whether they love soccer, college football, pro football, MLB playoffs, the NCAA basketball tournament and now NHL hockey.”