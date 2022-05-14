NHL, NBA Playoffs Action: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 14-15)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
This weekend’s lineup of TV sports events starts on the ice as the first round of the NHL playoffs commences with five, game-seven matchups over the weekend.
ESPN will televise the Saturday afternoon contest between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes as well a late night game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers. TNT will air a primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
On Sunday, NHL Playoff game-seven matchups include the Dallas Stars battling the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the New York Rangers.
On the basketball court, the NBA Playoffs will conclude its second round with two, game-seven matchups on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Boston to meet the Celtics in the final game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on ABC, while the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference semifinal series matchup on TNT.
In the boxing ring, Showtime will televise a Saturday night boxing card headlined by the Jermell Charlo-Brian Casatano rematch junior middleweight unification championship bout. Also, FITE TV will distribute the Sergey Kovalev-Tervel Pulev cruiserweight bout.
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast pits the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals.
CBS and Golf Channel will feature final round weekend coverage from the LPGA’s Founders Cup and the PGA’s Byron Nelson golf tournaments, while USA Network and Peacock will air multiple Premier League games on Sunday.
NBC on Saturday afternoon will televise the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix auto race. On Sunday, FS1 will air the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.