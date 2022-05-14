NHL, NBA Playoffs Action: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 14-15)

This weekend’s lineup of TV sports events starts on the ice as the first round of the NHL playoffs commences with five, game-seven matchups over the weekend.

ESPN will televise the Saturday afternoon contest between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes as well a late night game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers. TNT will air a primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Sunday, NHL Playoff game-seven matchups include the Dallas Stars battling the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the New York Rangers.

On the basketball court, the NBA Playoffs will conclude its second round with two, game-seven matchups on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Boston to meet the Celtics in the final game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on ABC, while the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference semifinal series matchup on TNT.

In the boxing ring, Showtime will televise a Saturday night boxing card headlined by the Jermell Charlo-Brian Casatano rematch junior middleweight unification championship bout. Also, FITE TV will distribute the Sergey Kovalev-Tervel Pulev cruiserweight bout.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast pits the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals.

CBS and Golf Channel will feature final round weekend coverage from the LPGA’s Founders Cup and the PGA’s Byron Nelson golf tournaments, while USA Network and Peacock will air multiple Premier League games on Sunday.

NBC on Saturday afternoon will televise the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix auto race. On Sunday, FS1 will air the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race. ■