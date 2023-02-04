NHL All-Star Game, LeBron James Watch: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (February 4-5)

The live TV sports lineup for the first weekend of February starts on the ice and the gridiron as the National Hockey League and the National Football League play their respective All-Star contests.

On Saturday ABC will feature the NHL All-Star Game from South Florida featuring a total of 44 players from the NHL’s four divisions. On Sunday, the National Football League gathers its best players for the NFL Pro Bowl All-Star competition in Las Vegas on ABC. This year for the first time the league’s All-Stars will participate in a series of flag football games.

On the pro basketball court, ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon will air the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans matchup as Lakers’ star LeBron James moves closer to breaking the all-time NBA scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. TNT will also televise Tuesday's Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game and Thursday's Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks games.

ABC on Saturday night will air the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors game, while on Sunday ESPN will air the Philadelphia 76’ers-New York Knicks contest.

Also on Sunday Fox will rev up the upcoming NASCAR season with a live telecast of the NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

USA, Peacock and NBC will offer nine Premier League games over the weekend.

Saturday’s schedule of Top ten-ranked men’s college basketball teams includes top-ranked Purdue meeting Indiana on ESPN, second-ranked Tennessee against No. 25 Auburn on ESPN, fourth–ranked Alabama facing LSU on ESPNU and fifth-ranked Arizona playing Oregon State on the Pac 12 Network.

Other games include No. 6 Virginia-Virginia Tech (ESPN2), No. 7 Kansas State-No. 10 Texas (ESPN2), No. 8 Kansas-No. 13 Iowa State (ESPN) and No. 9 UCLA-Washington State (Pac-12 Network).■