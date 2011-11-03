NHL Adds International Broadcast Partners

The National Hockey League signed agreements with 10 new broadcast partners that will air NHL games live in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Hockey is a global sport, with more than 25 percent of our players hailing from countries outside of North America," John Collins, chief operating officer of the NHL, said in a statement. "Through these new distribution partners, our local-language websites which launched overseas at the start of the season and our digital streaming game product NHL GameCenter Live, we are making it easier for our passionate international fan base to follow their favorite teams and players as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs."

The NHL's new broadcast partners are: