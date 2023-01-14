NFL Wild Card Action: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (January 14-16)

NFL post-season action kicks off the list of live sports programming airing over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

On Saturday Fox will televise the NFC Wild Card game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49’ers, while NBC will air the Los Angeles Chargers-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Wild Card game.

Sunday’s action will feature AFC Wild Card action featuring the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on CBS as well as the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC.

Fox on Sunday will air the NFC Wild Card matchup between the N.Y. Giants and Minnesota Vikings. On Monday night, ABC and ESPN will televise the primetime NFC playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the basketball court, ABC will air a Saturday night primetime NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. On Monday, TNT will televise a doubleheader featuring the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns battling the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the soccer field, USA, Peacock and NBC will offer up nine Premier League games combined on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s college basketball schedule of games featuring top 10-ranked teams includes second-ranked Kansas taking on No. 14 Iowa State on the Big 12 Network. ESPN will televise games including fourth-ranked Alabama battling LSU, fifth-ranked Tennessee hosting Kentucky, No. 9 Arizona playing Oregon and No. 10 Texas against Texas Tech.

Sunday’s games include No. 6 UConn-St. Johns (FS1), while Monday’s tilt features third-ranked Purdue-Michigan State (Fox). ■