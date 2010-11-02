Trending

NFL Net Names SVP of Programming

Mark Quenzel has been named senior VP of programming and production for NFL Network, reporting to NFL Network President Steve Bornstein.

Quenzel, who had been EVP of park strategy and management at Six Flags Entertainment Corp., will oversee all programming and production for the network.

Quenzel is also the former senior VP of programming and production at ESPN. Bornstein is the former chairman of ESPN.