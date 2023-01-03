NFL: Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Game Will Not Be Played This Week

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills react to the injury of Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s game.

The National Football League has said Monday night’s postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be played this week as the league continues to monitor the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter.

In a Tuesday afternoon statement, the league said the Bills-Bengals game “would not be resumed this week” as it continues to be in “regular contact with the medical team caring for Hamlin" as well as the two teams and the NFL Players Association.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the league said in a statement.

The decision comes a day after the league suspended the Monday Night Football game, which aired on ESPN and ABC, in the first quarter, after Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin was given CPR on the field as players from both teams gathered around the fallen athlete. It was announced shortly afterwards that Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was restored on the field.

The league said there will not be any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule, and it would provide additional information as it becomes available.

Hamlin's family released a statement on Twitter thanking first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center "who provide exceptional care to Damar."