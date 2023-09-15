NFL Week 2, WNBA Playoffs: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 16-17)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
This weekend’s list of live sports events starts on the pro football field as the NFL enters its second weekend of action.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast will feature an AFC East matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, while CBS and Fox will offer Sunday afternoon regional game action.
Week 3 of the college football schedule begins with top-ranked Georgia facing South Carolina on CBS, second-ranked Michigan taking on Bowling Green on Big Ten Network, third-ranked Florida State playing Boston College on ABC and fourth-ranked Texas battling Wyoming on Longhorn Network.
Other top-ranked teams in action include No. 6 Ohio State-Western Kentucky (Fox), No. 7 Penn State-Illinois (Fox), No. 8 Washington-Michigan State (Peacock), No. 9 Notre Dame-Central Michigan (Peacock), and No. 10 Alabama-South Florida (ABC).
The WNBA playoffs continue on Sunday with a pair of first-round games, including game two of the Connecticut Sun-Minnesota Lynx (on ESPN) and the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream (ABC) series. On the soccer field, USA, Peacock and NBC will team to offer nine live Premier League games.
On the racetrack, USA Network on Saturday will air the NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race, while on Sunday, ESPN will televise the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Also Sunday, NBC will televise the IMSA Battle of the Bricks race.
